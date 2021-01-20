Botswana Records Highest Death Toll in Four Days

19 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Taboka Ngwako

Gaborone — Botswana was on Monday reported to have registered a record 17 new COVID-19 related deaths in four days bringing the death toll to 88.

Updating the nation on the COVID-19 situation for the January 12-15 period, presidential COVID-19 task force scientific advisor, Dr Mogomotsi Matshaba said the 17 cases were recorded across the country.

Dr Matshaba said 1 265 new positive cases were recorded with 1 194 being locals and 17 foreign nationals.

The number of active cases stood at 1 892 and so far a total of 16 604 confirmed Batswana cases had been recorded, he said.

He revealed the virus mostly affected people aged between 30 and 50 while those who succumbed were in the 50-80 age group.

"We have also noticed a pattern that every time we come out of a holiday, our COVID-19 cases double and as such, I strongly advise the nation to be careful and protect themselves against this deadly virus," he said.

Dr Matshaba urged the public to be extra vigilant and continue to adhere to the stipulated health protocols and to go for regular health checkups to find out if they had any underlying conditions.

"Our population and health facilities are very limited and if we do not contain the virus, we will be heading to the worst times," he said. BOPA

