Tanzania: Expelled Chadema MPs to Lead Two Key Parliamentary Committees

Dodoma — Two Chadema MPs who were part of the 19 MPs stripped of their party membership after they were sworn in by Speaker Job Ndugai have been selected to lead two Parliamentary committees.

Naghenjwa Kaboyoka who was the former chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has defended her position while Grace Tendega was elected to head the Local Government Accounts Committee (LAAC) in the 12th Parliament.

Kaboyoka and Tendega will lead the committees based on the qualifications of MPs from opposition parties who are required to provide a chairperson to lead them in accordance with the rules of the Commonwealth parliaments.

The position of vice chairman of the PAC has gone to Japhet Hasunga (Vwawa-CCM) who was the Minister of Agriculture.

On the other hand , the Local Government Accounts Committee (LAAC) will be headed by Tendega with his deputy Seleman Zedi, a Member of Parliament for Bukene (CCM).

CCM secretary for ideology and publicity, Humphrey Polepole, will chair the Local Government and Local Government Committee.

The Budget Committee will be chaired by Babati Rural MP (CCM), Sillo Baran and his deputy will be Kilindi (CCM) MP Omar Kigua.

Mpanda Rural MP (CCM), Moshi Kakoso has been selected chairman of the Infrastructure Committee for another term thus defending his position while Same East (CCM), Anne Kilango Malecela is his deputy.

Rufiji Member of Parliament (CCM), Mohamed Mchengerwa has also defended his position as chairman of the Constitution and Law Committee while the vice chairman is Temeke MP (CCM), Abdallah Chaurembo.

Another who defender of his position is the chairman of the Energy and Minerals Committee, Danstan Kitandula who is Member of Parliament for Mkinga (CCM), whereas Seifa Gulamali, a Member of Parliament for Manonga (CCM) became his vice.

Special seat Member of Parliament (CCM), Dr. Christine Ishengoma has been elected chair of the Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Water while the position of deputy chair was given to Member of Parliament for Tabora North (CCM), Athuman Maige.

Fatma Toufiq was elected chairperson of the AIDS Committee, her colleague Dr Alice Kaijage, a Member of Parliament for Special Seats (CCM), has also been elected vice chairperson.

Tabora Urban Constituency Member of Parliament (CCM), Emmanuel Mwakasaka has been elected chairperson of the Justice, Protection and Powers Committee of Parliament once again while former Deputy Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Disability, Stella Ikupa has been elected his deputy.

The Public Investment and Capital Committee will be chaired by Busokelo MP (CCM), Atupele Mwakibete with his deputy George Malima, the Mpwapwa MP (CCM).

The Chairman of the Land, Natural Resources and Tourism Committee will be Dr Alyoce Kwezi (Kaliua-CCM) while his deputy will be Dr Pius Chaya (Manyoni East-CCM).

Former Minister of Union and Environment Mussa Azan Zungu (Ilala-CCM) will chair the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security with the help of Vicent Mbogo (Nkasi South-CCM) as vice-chairman.

Mufindi South Member of Parliament (CCM), David Kihenzile has been elected chairman of the Industry, Trade and Environment Committee while the position of vice-chairman remains vacant to be filled in the future.