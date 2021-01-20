Nigeria: Kano IDP to Commence Operation By August - Ahmed Rabiu

DALA Inland Dry Port, IDP, located in Kano will commence operation by August this year, Managing Director, Ahmed Rabiu, has said. Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report, Rabiu said that construction work is ongoing with the perimeter fencing almost completed.

He also said that the IDP has ordered for the acquisition of the necessary cargo handling equipment ahead of the completion of construction work.

He listed some of the equipment as reach stacker, empty container handler, heavy-duty forklift a,ong many others.

He also disclosed that Kano State government has fulfilled one of its promises in completing the access road and was working on the provision of power and water supply.

Rabiu stated: "We have been doing construction works and we are in different stages of completion, from perimeter fencing to access road which has been completed now.

The state government is providing power and water supply, others are ongoing and most construction would be ended June 30, that is our target. We are expected to commence operations sometime in August."

On the benefit of the project at completion, Rabiu said, "it is going to improve ease of doing business, people would be able to take delivery of their goods faster; it will reduce the cost of doing business and improve competitiveness.

"It would improve cargo delivery efficiency, you can get your cargo the same day it arrives.

"It will create employment because it would automatically increase the volume of economic activities in the state and help to do away with the threat of restiveness caused by unemployment."

He also explained that neighbouring countries and states in the North will similarly benefit from the facility when it becomes operational.