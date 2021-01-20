Gambia: Tax Reporters Validate Nftr Gambia Chapter Draft Action Plan 2021

Members of the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia Chapter in partnership with stakeholders from The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and Gambia Bankers Association recently validated the NFTR 2021 draft action plan at a ceremony held at GCCI conference hall.

Welcoming the participants, Abdoulie Nyockeh, president of the NFTR Gambia chapter, said the forum was to critically look at the draft action plan and make necessary adjustments and inputs to improve the document.

"This action plans will serve as a sense of direction and target that the network wants to embark on in 2021."

The forum, he added, would also avail participants an opportunity to know the overall strategic direction of the network especially the vision, mission and values for the next one year.

"It will also accord the participants the chance to contribute toward improving the draft action plans."

Giving an overview of the NFTR Gambia chapter, Nyockeh reminded that the network was formed by journalists from various media outlets and platforms in March 2019, and registered on the 10th June 2019 as a non-political network.

"We are out to complement the efforts of the tax authority in the promotion of tax compliance."

The NFTR , he added was established with the objective of closely working with the tax authority in a move to raise awareness in revenue mobilisation for the government.

"The media play a critical role in creating more awareness in advocating for tax payment, thus the objectives of the NFTR is to enhance the competence of Gambian journalists in business, finance and taxation reporting and data journalism. We also seek to sensitise the general public on the importance of tax and its laws and regulations. And to engage the government and private sector to be tax compliant; to enhance acritical understanding among Gambian journalists on the issues of reporting adequately on business, finance and tax news, and to help Gambian journalists familiarise themselves with the activities of GRA, and explain the Authority's mandate to the general public."

Declaring the forum open, Matty Njie-Senghore, deputy director tax education Unit at GRA, indicated that considering the important role of the media in society, GRA is very much appreciative to be associated with the event, which she said, is aimed at soliciting input from the relevant stakeholders and the media with a view to enriching the NFTR Draft Action plan document 2021.

"The forum therefore provides an opportunity for the participants as journalists to hear your views and add your inputs and contribution to the instrument with the overall objectives of enriching the draft action plan 2021.I have no doubt that with the caliber of stakeholders and journalists gathered in this room to validate this draft Action plan will do justice to the document. I also advise you to look at the draft document critically and add your input and contribution. We at the level of GRA are ready and willing to work with this network in a bid to improve tax compliance and resources mobilization."

