Kenya Reports Zero Covid-19 Deaths

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 99,308 after 81 people tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 2,347 tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country now stands at 1,130,707.

The Ministry of Health through a statement to media houses on Tuesday said the new cases consist of 68 Kenyans and 13 foreigners, of whom 41 are male and 26 females. The youngest is a 10-month infant while the oldest is 98.

There was no death reported in the last 24 hours and the number of fatalities remains at 1,734.

Twenty- nine patients were admitted to the intensive care unit on Tuesday due to Covid-19 complications.

From the number, 13 were on ventilator support, 13 were on supplemental oxygen while three were under observation.

"Another 11 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. One patient is in the high dependency unit," Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in the statement.

The CS further said that 51 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the tally for national recoveries to 82,478.

From the latest recoveries, 31 are from home-based care programs while 20 have been discharged from various hospitals across the country.

Currently, there are 694 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 1,670 are in home-based care.

Nairobi county continue to lead with number of infections per county with 49, followed by Turkana 7, Nakuru 5, Nyamira 5, Kajiado 3, Nyeri 3, Migori 2, Mombasa 2, Kiambu 1, Kisumu 1, Kitui 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Vihiga 1.