Botswana: Education Key to Ensuring Bogosi Remains Relevant

Gaborone — Ntlo ya Dikgosi chairperson Kgosi Puso has stressed the need to capacitate dikgosi in order for them to play a meaningful role in Botswana's transformational journey.

Speaking at the fourth Ntlo Ya Dikgosi capacity building workshop in Gaborone on Monday, Kgosi Puso said the training would engender new approaches to addressing society's challenges.

The acquisition of skills, he said, would put dikgosi at par with their counterparts elsewhere on the continent.

In addition, it would help dikgosi employ innovative ways of improving their communities, said Kgosi Puso.

He disclosed that dikgosi desired to create partnerships with institutions of higher learning such as University of Botswana so that they could continue providing solutions to societal problems.

He said such partnerships would bear fruit as dikgosi would exert their influence to develop their communities.

Kgosi Puso urged members to be up to date with modern development and global competitiveness to ensure their institution remained relevant .

They were also advised advised to acquire more knowledge on different subjects for their own personal and professional development.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>