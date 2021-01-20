Botswana: Education Key to Ensuring Bogosi Remains Relevant

19 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Lesedi Thatayamodimo

Gaborone — Ntlo ya Dikgosi chairperson Kgosi Puso has stressed the need to capacitate dikgosi in order for them to play a meaningful role in Botswana's transformational journey.

Speaking at the fourth Ntlo Ya Dikgosi capacity building workshop in Gaborone on Monday, Kgosi Puso said the training would engender new approaches to addressing society's challenges.

The acquisition of skills, he said, would put dikgosi at par with their counterparts elsewhere on the continent.

In addition, it would help dikgosi employ innovative ways of improving their communities, said Kgosi Puso.

He disclosed that dikgosi desired to create partnerships with institutions of higher learning such as University of Botswana so that they could continue providing solutions to societal problems.

He said such partnerships would bear fruit as dikgosi would exert their influence to develop their communities.

Kgosi Puso urged members to be up to date with modern development and global competitiveness to ensure their institution remained relevant .

They were also advised advised to acquire more knowledge on different subjects for their own personal and professional development.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.