Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Consoles Mumbengegwi Family

20 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zanu PF has sent a message of condolence to the Mumbengegwi family following the death of Mrs Emily Mumbengegwi, wife to the party's Secretary for External Relations, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu PF spokesman Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the party was greatly saddened by Mrs Mumbengegwi's death

"The revolutionary party Zanu PF, led by His Excellency the President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa, learnt with a deep sense of grief, shock and sadness, following the passing on of Mrs Emily Mumbengegwi, wife to the party's Secretary for External Relations, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi who is also a member of the Politburo.".

"The revolutionary party wishes to express its deepest condolences to the Mumbengegwi and the Charasika families on this sad loss.

"The loss of a wife and mother deprives the family of a comforter and a pillar of strength. It creates a deep void which is eternally irreplaceable," said Ambassador Khaya Moyo.

He described the late Mai Mumbengegwi as an epitome of fortitude, resilience and an oasis of humility as she ably supported her husband in service to the nation.

"As we mourn her departure, we derive solace from her exemplary and selfless deeds which endeared her to the family and society."

Meanwhile, the ruling party has dismissed reports circulating on social media on the alleged death of the party's Secretary for Health, Dr David Parirenyatwa.

