Zimbabwe: Minister Warns Against Disorder in Mining Sector

20 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Small-scale and artisanal miners have been urged to exercise due diligence in their operations to eliminate increased accidents that have led to the led to loss of lives and injured many in in recent months.

The call was made by Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, during a visit to Task Mine Syndicate in Chegutu yesterday.

Five artisanal miners remain trapped at Task Mine following a mineshaft collapse in September last year, and rescue efforts are underway.

Minister Chitando said while many people, particularly youths, were eking out a living from the gold sector, it was critical for them to consider orderly and careful mining to avoid injuries and losses of life.

"All the mines including Task Mine Syndicate should operate under the dictates of orderly and careful mining. I am reliably informed by Chegutu West legislator, Cde Webster Shamu, about more disorderly mining in and around Chegutu and it is my wish that the Ministry of Mines and various players including Zimbabwe Miners' Federation (ZMF) engage for orderly mining across the mining sector.

"There was a resolution that was passed in Cabinet regarding orderly mining and strict safety health and environment standards and as a Ministry, we are tasked to ensure that all players follow the guidelines," he said.

He said while there was a new set of guidelines to be adhered to, the focus for now was to rescue the trapped miners through the concerted efforts of various ministries.

"After the rescue, we will then reflect and check on what needs to be done to avoid future accidents," he said.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Mines Mr Munesu Munodawafa said preliminary investigations showed that the Task Mine disaster was caused by a weak support system.

"We have too many mine shafts close to about 30 in a very small area which affects support work," he said.

By yesterday, efforts were still being made to rescue the trapped miners.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.