Zimbabwe: Jamaican Festival Ropes in Tich Mataz

20 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Popular host and former radio personality Tichafa Matambanadzo, affectionately known in the entertainment industry as "Tich Mataz", has been selected to represent Zimbabwe at the upcoming Jamaican festival, organisers of the show have confirmed.

Dubbed the "Reggae Global and Culture Online", the festival will be held virtually and will run from February 1-27 to celebrate reggae music as part of the Gregory Isaacs Foundation.

Some of the countries taking part at this year's edition include United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana and Jamaica who will each have a representative via Zoom meetings.

In an interview, Kirsten Uhl, the director of African Museum Record Label and Media Ltd which is under the Gregory Isaacs Foundation Ltd, confirmed the developments and said the festival is held every February in Jamaica.

"February is cultural and heritage month in Jamaica and the festival features various reggae artistes from Jamaica and around the world".

"Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will this year be held virtually and we have selected different personnel who will take part in the festival either as host in their country or performers. We have selected Tich to be one of the hosts," she said.

She said that the programme has already set aside dates for each country.

"We will cross over to Zimbabwe via virtual platform where we will have Tich who will be doing live reports and some pre-recorded interviews pertaining to the reggae culture in Zimbabwe."

She said the reggae month is usually held in the Caribbean and United States and the African continent which had been excluded before had now been included to spread the genre's appeal.

"During the festivities, we would love to write history by including African countries that we have access to.

"Reggae fans in Africa do have the right to be involved. The Gregory Isaacs Foundation UK/EU & Africa is standing for inter-cultural exchange, therefore we also have a day called Reggae from Africa.We are very much proud to say that Wyre from Kenya, Rocky Dawuni of Ghana and Afrikan Zimba from Nigeria have confirmed their interviews. Tich will join the list," she said.

Contacted for comment, Tich said was happy to be part of the festival and promised to deliver the best.

"The organisers of the show selected me because of my background in Highfield where I was a reggae fanatic at a tender age. I grew up being a staunch fan of the music. My brothers were in the reggae system. It means a lot to me and I promise to do the best. I host a lot of events, so whenever I get a chance, I play reggae. I guess after a thorough search, they saw me fit the role," he said.

Tich said had started preparing and researching ahead of the festival.

"I will host the show from Zimbabwean side on the virtual platform, having interviews with some of the reggae icons locally and on the playlist," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.