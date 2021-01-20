Kenya: Nyamira MCAs Reject Nyaribo's Nominee for Deputy Governor

20 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo will have to find another nominee for the position of deputy governor after the County Assembly rejected the nomination of Dr James Gesami.

The Nyamira County Assembly on Tuesday voted against Mr Gesami's nomination on grounds that he lacked vital documents.

At least 21 MCAs voted to reject him while 15 supported his nomination.

The legislators voted through secret ballot a day after the Appointments Committee rejected Mr Gesami's pick.

"The County Assembly of Nyamira vetted and rejected the nomination of Dr James Gesami to the position of Deputy Governor of the County Government of Nyamira by a resolution passed by the House," read a letter from Speaker Moffat Teya to Governor Nyaribo.

Helb clearance certificate

The Committee on Appointments said the nominee did not present a clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb), the National Police Service and the Credit Reference Bureau.

The Assembly went ahead to conduct the vetting this week after a petitioner who had sought orders to stop the process withdrew his case.

Mr Vincent Omao, through his advocate Herman Bunde, had moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court on January 11, 2021 to oppose Mr Gesami's nomination. He said due process of the law should be followed.

The court granted his request and blocked the vetting of Dr Gesami, but the petitioner withdrew his case last week.

In another case, the nomination of five nominees for the position of County Executives has been put on hold by the Employment and Labour Court sitting in Kericho.

