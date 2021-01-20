Nigeria: Be Good Neighbour, Buhari Tells Benin Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for Benin Republic to be a good neighbour to Nigeria.

The president, while hosting his Beninoise counterpart, Mr. Patrice Talon, stressed the importance of good neighbourliness, saying "the survival of your neighbour is also your own, and vice-versa."

He said: "Good neighbourliness is very important in our lives. The survival of your neighbour is also your own, and we will continue to work with our neighbours in the light of this understanding."

He recalled that on assumption of office in 2015, one of the first steps he took was to visit neighbouring countries- Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin- in a bid to forge a common understanding of crucial issues, including security, trade and development.

"And those are issues we must continue to engage on, for the good of our countries and the people. Whatever irritations that come up must be removed," the president added.

Earlier, Talon had said he was in Nigeria to thank Buhari for his robust leadership in Nigeria and Africa.

Noting that the challenges of 2020 were huge, the Beninoise president stated that the same challenges may remain in 2021.

"And our relationship as neighbours must, therefore, remain cordial," he added.