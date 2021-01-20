Africa: Over 3.3 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 Across Continent

Photo : OMS/Afrique
(file photo).
20 January 2021
allAfrica.com

As of January 20, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,307,910. Reported deaths in Africa reached 80,834 and 2,743,464 people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,356,716 - and 38,288 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (461,390), Tunisia (184,483), Egypt (158,174), Ethiopia (131,727), and Nigeria (113,305). For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Govt Invests in Covid-19 Research, Vaccine Drive in South Africa
Zimbabwe Govt Tightens Lockdown Rules as Covid-19 Cases Soar
Global Scientists Double Down on SARS-CoV-2 Variants Research
One Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Secured for South Africa
WHO Reflects on Covid-19 Outbreak One Year Later
Will You Get the Covid-19 Vaccine When it Gets to Nigeria?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.