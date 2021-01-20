Zimbabwe: First Mutual Properties Sets Aside U.S.$7.3 Million Dividend Pay-Out

20 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange listed property concern, First Mutual Properties (FMP) has set aside $7.3 million quarterly dividend pay-out indicating the company's bullish performance despite the obtaining economic challenges.

Several local companies are in dire straits owing to the difficult economic operating environment which has been further weakened by the impact deadly Covid-19.

But this week, FMP group company secretary Sheila Lorimer indicated defiance against the obtaining difficulties through announcing a lucrative dividend pay-out.

"The board resolved that an interim quarterly dividend of $7,398,431 being 59 cents per share be declared from the profits for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

"The dividend will be payable on or about 05 February 2021 to all shareholders of the Group registered at close of business on 29 January 2021. The shares of the Group will be traded cum-dividend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange up to 26 January 2021 and ex-dividend as from 27 January 2021," she said.

An independent property valuation conducted by Knight Frank Zimbabwe as at 31 December 2019 valued the FMP property portfolio at $1,392 billion, being a 53 percent gain on the prior year, on a market value basis.

The gain was driven by fair value gains of $485 million which were realised across the sectors.

The group's strategic land bank also contributed significantly to the appreciation in value of property portfolio.

In respect of new projects, First Mutual Properties Arundel Office Park extension project is at pre-construction stage with formal appointments of the design team having been concluded.

In preparation of the project, some pre purchases of bulk materials have commenced with the construction work is set to commence in the second half of 2020.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.