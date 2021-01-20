Zimbabwe: Police Vow to Descend Upon Lockdown Delinquents

20 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

POLICE have vowed to come down heavily on locals found violating government's lockdown measures.

In a statement Tuesday, police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a total 342 251 citizens have been arrested since March 30 last year for crimes related to lockdown violations.

The country decreed its first lockdown March 30 last year after confirming its first positive case of the global pandemic.

Under the new lockdown measures, all workers other than those employed under sectors designated as essential services are supposed to take a job break while other businesses were allowed to operate up to 3pm everyday.

Coupled with that, government also imposed a 6pm-6am curfew while also imposing a ban on intercity travel.

However, some defiant locals have been caught between two unpleasant choices; that is prosecutions for violating the lockdown and hunger.

Said Nyathi, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns members of the public that with effect from today (Tuesday), police officers would be out in full force to ensure compliance with the curfew order put in place by the Government on 2nd January 2021."

Nyathi urged those travelling between cities to plan their journeys so that they are not found violating the curfew.

Police said they have since arrested 2 336 people throughout the country as of 18 January for violating the lockdown measures.

READ FULL STATEMENT HERE

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.