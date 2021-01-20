Rwanda: Thousands Allowed to Leave Kigali Despite New Covid-19 Lockdown

FILDAUS BAHATI, from Ruhango District, Southern Province, came to visit a friend in Kigali towards the end of last year.

A few days later, her friend travelled to Rubavu District for "an emergency". Shortly after, the government suspended travel between the capital Kigali and the rest of the country before her friend and host could return.

For two weeks Bahati was stuck in Kigali as she could not return to Ruhango owing to the travel restrictions.

"You can imagine how I felt when I heard yeterday that Kigali had now been put under lockdown, I couldn't figure out how I was going to survive for another two weeks with no income at all," she told The New Times on Tuesday, January 19.

Bahati is among the many passengers that were on Tuesday, January 19, facilitated to go to their respective destinations outside Kigali, as the Covid-19 lockdown in the city took effect.

"I am happy that I am finally going back home, where I will be able to access all basic needs," she told The New Times while seated in a bus heading to Ruhango district.

On January 5, the government restricted both public and private transport to and from Kigali, as well as moving from one district to another.

As a result, some people who had come in the city for different reasons got stranded.

The government, therefore, on Monday, decided to help such people on the first day of the lockdown.

When The New Times visited Nyabugogo Bus Terminal on Tuesday at mid-day, there were thousands of passengers on long queues, with officials from Rwanda National Police, RURA, and transport companies helping them to get buses.

However, until 3 p.m., there were still many people flocking in the bus park with loads of luggage, raising the concern of whether all passengers will be assisted to move.

Regarding this concern, Anthony Kulamba, the Spokesperson of Rwanda Utilities and Regulations Authority (RURA), assured that all passengers will be assisted.

"It is true that there are many people, but we also have many buses coming and taking passengers to their respective destinations. Our task today is to ensure that whoever wants to go upcountry will be facilitated to travel safely," he told The New Times.

"We expect the exercise to end by today (Tuesday), as per the government directive" he added.

Curfew not a concern

With the exception of Kigali which is under lockdown, curfew hours in other parts of the country have been extended to between 6p.m and 4a.m. Previously, curfew hours were between 8p.m to 4a.m.

This raised a concern of whether the transport facilitation exercise will not go beyond the curfew time in areas outside Kigali.

"All institutions are involved in this exercise, both the Police and the Ministry of Local Government, which means that they are all informed that these people are traveling, and, therefore, these passengers will be allowed to move," Kulamba explained.

According to a statement of cabinet resolutions, the city-wide lockdown will last for two weeks.

Meanwhile, essential commodities like food, drinks, and medication among others remain accessible during the mentioned period.

With the increasing Covid-19 infections in both Kigali and other parts of the country, the government urged the public to remain on guard vis-à-vis Covid-19 prevention.

"Citizens are urged to significantly reduce social interactions and limit movements to essential services," reads part of cabinet minutes.