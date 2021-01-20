Rwanda: Ferwaba Appoints Mutokambali as New Technical Director

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has named Moise Mutokambali as the new technical director.

Mutokambali, a Rwandan basketball coach comes in to replace Joseph Wright, an American national who held the position for one year.

The former national women basketball team coach has been tasked with leading the national technical development programmes and implementing the body's vision for the development of Rwandan basketball.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Richard Nyirishema the vice president of Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba), said the technical director's roles include youth development, training coaches and grassroots development.

"He will work under a long-term vision and technical strategy in order to improve the level of the game within our country and also assist us to achieve identified targets on and off the court."

Mutokambali and his department are in charge of the implementation of all activities related to technical development, monitoring and assessment of young talented basketballers.

Meanwhile, Landry Jabo was named the Afrobasket Coordinator and Executive Director of the Rwanda Basketball Federation.

From 2009, Mutokambali has been serving in national teams at different levels and since January 2013, he has been the head coach of the men's senior team.

In 2009, he served as assistant coach to Croatian tactician Veceslav Kavedzja who was head coach of the women's national senior team that finished 10th out of 12 teams at the Fiba Afro-basket Championships in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

In 2010, he worked as assistant coach of the U-18 national men's team that finished sixth out of ten teams at the African junior basketball championships in Kigali.