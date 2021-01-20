Tanzania: Chadema Expelled MPs Saga in New Turn

By

Dar/Dom. The issue of expelled Members of Parliament from the opposition Chadema has taken a new turn after Speaker Job Ndugai appointed some to memberships of Parliamentary Committees and others being appointed chairpersons of those House bodies.

Their appointments by Speaker Ndugai have obviously increased the tension between Parliament and the opposition party.

However, when asked about the appointments, Speaker Ndugai declined to comment and instead asked to be questioned about other issues.

"If you have another question to ask there is no problem, but for the issue of Chadema today no," said Speaker Ndugai.

Since November 24, 2020, when he swore-in MPs, Speaker Ndugai has been insisting on recognizing the expelled lawmakers of Chadema.

For his part, when asked over the matter, Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika said his party had already parted ways with the expelled MPs and wanted that question to be directed at the National Speaker.