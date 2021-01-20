Tanzania: Chadema Expelled MPs Saga in New Turn

20 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bakari Kiango, Elias Msuya

By

Dar/Dom. The issue of expelled Members of Parliament from the opposition Chadema has taken a new turn after Speaker Job Ndugai appointed some to memberships of Parliamentary Committees and others being appointed chairpersons of those House bodies.

Their appointments by Speaker Ndugai have obviously increased the tension between Parliament and the opposition party.

However, when asked about the appointments, Speaker Ndugai declined to comment and instead asked to be questioned about other issues.

"If you have another question to ask there is no problem, but for the issue of Chadema today no," said Speaker Ndugai.

Since November 24, 2020, when he swore-in MPs, Speaker Ndugai has been insisting on recognizing the expelled lawmakers of Chadema.

For his part, when asked over the matter, Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika said his party had already parted ways with the expelled MPs and wanted that question to be directed at the National Speaker.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.