Tanzania: Tigo Revamps Its E-Wallet Payment Arrangement

20 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tigo Tanzania yesterday revamped its merchant payment solution service to accommodate new features.

The service was first introduced into the market in 2014 dubbed Lipa Hapa kwa Tigo.

The revamped service now named "Lipa kwa Simu" comes into the market with advanced features including but not limited to QR codes, number codes and In-App experience for merchants. Lipa kwa Simu is a financial and digital service that enables businesses and institutions to receive payments from customers using their mobile wallets from all Network Operators. It is a convenient and secured service for both businesses and customers.

Speaking at the launch event, the chief officer for Mobile Financial Service (MFS), Ms Angelica Pesha said that, "The local market is characterized by significant population growth, a youthful demographic, and relatively high levels of data and digital adoption. We believe that the revamped Lipa kwa Simu service, coupled with our extensive merchant network across the country,will give Tigo Pesa customers a greater payment experience by enabling them to conduct all their payment transactionsin a secure, seamless and convenient manner at all kinds of merchants, micro, medium and large across the country".

Ms Pesha explained that, "With the introduction of QR codes and number codesin Lipa kwa Simu we are prepared to bring simplicity and sophistication to Tigo Pesa transactions. QR codes offer a quick way to skip several steps,by simply scanning a merchant's QR code".

"As for the merchants, we are introducing In-App experience where they will be able to manage their payment tills through Tigo Pesa App, this will allow simplicity, convenience, and more control of business finances. Alongside the new developments we are also rolling out the service at very competitive pricing to encourage all transactions to be done by phone.We also have special pricing and offers for all our merchants, to make receiving of e-value as convenient as can be,. explained Ms Pesha.

This launch goes hand in hand with a special promotion for all our customers, during this festive season where they will get cashback reward for every payment they will make to our Lipa Kwa Simu merchants.

The Lipa kwa Simu solution will enable all customers to pay conveniently to a diverse group of merchants across all sectors like:

Market places, fuel stations, cinema outlets, restaurants and cafes, pubs, bars, hotels, supermarkets, fuel stations, cinema outlets, pharmacies, hardware stores just to name a few.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.