Tanzania: Tigo Revamps Its E-Wallet Payment Arrangement

Dar es Salaam — Tigo Tanzania yesterday revamped its merchant payment solution service to accommodate new features.

The service was first introduced into the market in 2014 dubbed Lipa Hapa kwa Tigo.

The revamped service now named "Lipa kwa Simu" comes into the market with advanced features including but not limited to QR codes, number codes and In-App experience for merchants. Lipa kwa Simu is a financial and digital service that enables businesses and institutions to receive payments from customers using their mobile wallets from all Network Operators. It is a convenient and secured service for both businesses and customers.

Speaking at the launch event, the chief officer for Mobile Financial Service (MFS), Ms Angelica Pesha said that, "The local market is characterized by significant population growth, a youthful demographic, and relatively high levels of data and digital adoption. We believe that the revamped Lipa kwa Simu service, coupled with our extensive merchant network across the country,will give Tigo Pesa customers a greater payment experience by enabling them to conduct all their payment transactionsin a secure, seamless and convenient manner at all kinds of merchants, micro, medium and large across the country".

Ms Pesha explained that, "With the introduction of QR codes and number codesin Lipa kwa Simu we are prepared to bring simplicity and sophistication to Tigo Pesa transactions. QR codes offer a quick way to skip several steps,by simply scanning a merchant's QR code".

"As for the merchants, we are introducing In-App experience where they will be able to manage their payment tills through Tigo Pesa App, this will allow simplicity, convenience, and more control of business finances. Alongside the new developments we are also rolling out the service at very competitive pricing to encourage all transactions to be done by phone.We also have special pricing and offers for all our merchants, to make receiving of e-value as convenient as can be,. explained Ms Pesha.

This launch goes hand in hand with a special promotion for all our customers, during this festive season where they will get cashback reward for every payment they will make to our Lipa Kwa Simu merchants.

The Lipa kwa Simu solution will enable all customers to pay conveniently to a diverse group of merchants across all sectors like:

Market places, fuel stations, cinema outlets, restaurants and cafes, pubs, bars, hotels, supermarkets, fuel stations, cinema outlets, pharmacies, hardware stores just to name a few.