Rwanda/Morocco: Former Coaches Tip Amavubi to Stun Favourites Morocco

Former Rwanda national team coaches Eric Nshimiyimana and Jean Baptiste Kayiranga have tipped Amavubi players to defeat Morocco in their second match of Group C at the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Rwanda will face Morocco on Friday, January, 22 at Stade de la Reunification in Douala at 18:00 (Kigali time).

Despite failing to score after several chances in the goalless draw against Uganda, the former Amavubi coaches and players believe that team is capable of defeating Morocco, who are the defending champions and favourities to win the competition.

"I think the team did well against the Cranes and were abit unlucky not to get all the three points. If they display the same compactness and defend in numbers then they have the ability to score to win the match if Tuyisenge gets good supply," the former Amavubi defensive midfielder Nshimiyimana said

"I strongly believe football is often unpredictable. For instance, we have won many games against big teams in past so they have the ability to defeat Morocco and Togo," he added

Baptiste Kayiranga, a former Amavubi coach and striker concurred saying that the team played as a unit and had the belief that they could beat a team which has been in good form.

"It was a great effort from the boys. It was a collective display from the whole team. Moving forward and defending as a unit," the ex Amavubi and APR FC player said and singled out Muhadjiri Hakizimana and Fitina Omborenga for special praise.

Morocco won their first match of the tournament against Togo 1-0.

Amavubi' best CHAN finish came in 2016 when they hosted the tournament and were eliminated in the quarter-finals by DR Congo.