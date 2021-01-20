Zimbabwe: SB Moyo Dies From Covid-19

20 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE'S Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusisio Moyo has died from Covid-19, media reports.

The former top soldier, famed for announcing the November 2017 coup that removed late President Robert Mugabe, had been unwell for some time.

Moyo is the latest top government official to succumb to the dreaded disease following the weekend death of Manicaland provincial affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Perrance Shiri, another of the top military commanders who organised the 2017 coup, also died from Covid-19 last year. He was agriculture minister at the time.

Zimbabwe has seen Covid-19 cases spike everyday with 52 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

