Kenya: KPL Mid-Season Transfer Window Opens on Monday

Football Kenya Federation has announced mid-season transfer window for BetKing Premier League clubs will open on Monday.

In a communique to 18 clubs participating in the top tier league, FKF said the window will close on March 1.

"FKF wishes to notify all clubs that the Second Player Period (Transfer Window) for the league shall officially open on Monday January 25 and end on Monday March 1," said a circular signed by FKF CEO Barry Otieno and copied to all 18 clubs.

On the other hand, FKF added that the International Transfer Window will also open on Monday and end by midnight February 22. The domestic transfer window for other tiers of Kenyan football opens on February 1 and ends on March 1.

Busy window

Record champions Gor Mahia was one of the teams which was active in the primary transfer window which ended in November 2 2020, acquiring a record 14 players.

K'Ogalo have already lost former Nairobi City Stars custodian Levis Opiyo who was among players signed in the last transfer window. Opiyo terminated his services two weeks ago due to non payment of salaries.

Gor then roped in Ugandan born South Sudanese striker Tito Okello, Burundian Jules Ulimwengu, Cameroon import Betrand Konfor and Benson Omala from Western Stima.

Some other notable transfer were Lawrence Juma from Gor Mahia to 2009 champions Sofapaka, Michael Kibwage from KCB to 'Batoto ba Mungu' and Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia to moneybags Wazito.

Wazito also bagged evergreen Kevin Kimani from Mathare United as well as midfield maestro Fidel Origa from Western Stima.

Others were AFC Leopards acquisition of Harrison Mwendwa from Kariobangi Sharks and Peter Thiong'o from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Veteran striker Stephen Waruru also hit the headlines by joining newly promoted Bidco United while Cercidy 'Carrick' Okeyo left Sofapaka for 2008 champions Mathare United.