Africa Triathlon Cup Postponed

THE Bonaqua 2021 Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck that had been scheduled for February 20 has been indefinitely pushed back due to the prevailing circumstances.

Triathlon Zimbabwe announced the postponement on their website on Monday following a number of meetings involving all stakeholders.

The local triathlon mother-body had hoped the suspension will not have much effect on the Africa Cup that was scheduled for next month but following several meetings involving all stakeholders, the event has been moved to a later date.

"We trust that you are all keeping well and safe and that you are managing to find ways and means to keep up with your running and cycling. Unfortunately use of the Mount Pleasant Pool remains negative until such a time we are given approval to resume activities.

"Immediately after the announcement on 2nd of January of the immediate lockdown with travel, curfew, people at gathering restrictions and the suspension of all sporting events, we initiated several meetings and over the past 10 days have held extensive discussions with the LOC (Event Local Organising Committee), medical delegate, sponsors and stakeholders regarding the event. The executive board and LOC met late this afternoon (Monday) and after deliberate and considered consultations, and with the full support of all key and relevant stakeholders, it was agreed that under the current situation in Zimbabwe, the event should not take place.

"It is with regret that we have to announce that the Bonaqua 2021 Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck and all associated Multi-sport events scheduled for 20 February will be postponed until later this year, a date will be confirmed in the next few days," read part of the statement.

The annual event is one of Africa's most established and tough international triathlon competitions held at Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga. It attracts international athletes from across the globe. "This has been a very difficult decision but all parties are critically aware of the extreme level of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis that our beloved Zimbabwe is now facing. We greatly appreciate the continued support and loyalty of our sponsors group, event partners, associated suppliers and stakeholders and most importantly you the triathlon family."

The national association, however, is hopeful the event will still take place this year and have indicated the rescheduled date will be announced in the next few days once all protocols have been followed.