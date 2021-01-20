Zimbabwe: Incarcerated Zinasu Leader Takes Freedom Bid to High Court

Incarcerated Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) member Allan Moyo will appear at High Court on Tuesday 19 January 2021, where a Judge will hear and make a determination on his bail application.

Setting down and hearing of Moyo's bail application at High Court was delayed after his lawyer Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights encountered some challenges in securing the UZ student's record of proceedings from Harare Magistrates Court, where he was denied bail by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga, who in December 2020 ruled that he is a flight risk as he could abscond standing trial.

Moyo who has spend over 40 days in remand prison was arrested on Monday 7 December 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic Police members and charged with incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act after he allegedly called for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Prosecutors claim that the 23 year-old Moyo, a University of Zimbabwe student incited some commuters on 3 July 2020 at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare when he addressed and told them that the time to stage a revolt against President Mnangagwa's administration in Zimbabwe was conducive as the ZANU PF party leader has failed the people of Zimbabwe.

Prosecutors also alleged that Moyo told commuters that President Mnangagwa's government was not capable of presiding over the country's affairs as it has presided over the suffering of people in Zimbabwe.