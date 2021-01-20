Zimbabwe: NRZ Boss Succumbs to Covid-19

19 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) acting general manager Joseph Mashika (44) died at a private hospital in Harare on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.

NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha confirmed the death saying it was a great loss as Mr Mashika was also the board chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.

Adv Dinha said Mr Mashika was expected to be buried today at his rural home in Mhondoro.

"The National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairman Advocate Martin Tafara Dinha announces with great sorrow, the passing of NRZ acting general manager Mr Joseph Mashika.

"The NRZ board, management and staff would like to express their condolences to Mrs Mashika, the children and the entire Mashika family following his untimely death.

"Mr Mashika died on Sunday at a private hospital after he had tested positive for Covid-19," said Advocate Dinha.

Meanwhile, the Government continues to call for total adherence to laid down health protocols to control the spread of the deadly pandemic which has so far killed more than 713 people.

As the Covid-19 death toll continues to rise, health workers have been told the pandemic is a humanitarian mission of their lifetime.

The chief director for curative services in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Maxwell Hove said the first responders have so far been exemplary and exhorted them to continue working with dedication.

"The message is very clear, we really appreciate our frontline workers, our foot soldiers who are in this battle.

"As health workers this is what we committed ourselves to. To us it is a calling, it is not just a job. This is what we were called to do on behalf of humanity," he said.

Health expert Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said it was important for people to keep on adhering to the prescribed protocols like staying at home, avoiding unnecessary travel as well as remaining vigilant in terms of hygiene.

"Recovery rates have plummeted to 56.3percent. The message is: sit down, do not meet anyone unnecessarily. The virus is about to deal a devastating blow," said Professor Ngwenya.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.