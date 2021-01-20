Zimbabwe: NRZ Boss Succumbs to Covid-19

National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) acting general manager Joseph Mashika (44) died at a private hospital in Harare on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.

NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha confirmed the death saying it was a great loss as Mr Mashika was also the board chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.

Adv Dinha said Mr Mashika was expected to be buried today at his rural home in Mhondoro.

"The National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairman Advocate Martin Tafara Dinha announces with great sorrow, the passing of NRZ acting general manager Mr Joseph Mashika.

"The NRZ board, management and staff would like to express their condolences to Mrs Mashika, the children and the entire Mashika family following his untimely death.

"Mr Mashika died on Sunday at a private hospital after he had tested positive for Covid-19," said Advocate Dinha.

Meanwhile, the Government continues to call for total adherence to laid down health protocols to control the spread of the deadly pandemic which has so far killed more than 713 people.

As the Covid-19 death toll continues to rise, health workers have been told the pandemic is a humanitarian mission of their lifetime.

The chief director for curative services in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Maxwell Hove said the first responders have so far been exemplary and exhorted them to continue working with dedication.

"The message is very clear, we really appreciate our frontline workers, our foot soldiers who are in this battle.

"As health workers this is what we committed ourselves to. To us it is a calling, it is not just a job. This is what we were called to do on behalf of humanity," he said.

Health expert Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said it was important for people to keep on adhering to the prescribed protocols like staying at home, avoiding unnecessary travel as well as remaining vigilant in terms of hygiene.

"Recovery rates have plummeted to 56.3percent. The message is: sit down, do not meet anyone unnecessarily. The virus is about to deal a devastating blow," said Professor Ngwenya.