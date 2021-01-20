South Africa: Provincial Official Funeral for MEC Ntuli

20 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a Provincial Official Funeral category one for the late Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli, and former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Nzimande.

The decision follows a request by the Premier on behalf of the provincial government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal to the President to accord these outstanding patriots a befitting recognition for the immense contribution they have made in building a peaceful, developing and better KwaZulu-Natal.

Zikalala said the Provincial Government is humbled by the President's gesture to honour "these distinguished citizens of our province with such a fitting farewell".

"They deserve this recognition for the sterling role they played in advancing the lives of the people of KwaZulu-Natal. Anyone chronicling the history of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa would be found wanting if the names of MEC Bheki "Mphemba" Ntuli and Welcome "Bhodloza" Nzimande did not take pride of place.

"These were humble servants, ambassadors of peace who left an indelible imprint on our province. Their record contribution is the stuff of legend, that coming generations will do well to emulate," Zikalala said in a statement on Tuesday.

While the pain of the loss of these luminous stars is still too hard to bear, the Premier added their legacy will never be erased from their hearts and minds.

"We will daily strive to end poverty and bring hope and dignity to our people," Zikalala said.

The Premier also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring messages of support that have been received from across all sectors of society and beyond borders, since the news of the passing of Ntuli and Nzimande became public.

The funeral arrangements will take place as follows:

Nzimande will be laid to rest on Wednesday, where a short prayer service will be held at the Sharks Board in uMhlanga, Durban. The burial will take place at his birth place in ePhatheni, Richmond.

The late MEC will be laid to rest on Thursday at his home in Empangeni. A prayer service will take place at Esikhaleni Community Hall.

The funeral services will be streamed live on all the KZN Provincial Government platforms and will follow the level 3 adjusted regulations and COVID-19 protocols.

"Flags will accordingly fly at half-mast as directed by the President, in line with the policy governing Provincial Official Funeral category on," Zikalala said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.