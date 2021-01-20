Uganda: Britain Whitewashes Uganda's Stolen Election

analysis

The UK government has effectively endorsed evidently unfair elections in Uganda, where both the opposition and media were subjected to violence and intimidation, to help Yoweri Museveni, a favoured authoritarian leader who has been in power for 34 years, to remain in office.

When Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson successfully stood for election in December 2019, his party's manifesto proudly proclaimed "we view our country as a force for good", citing "our alliances with like-minded democracies" as a reason "for the UK to hold its head high".

Why then, a little over a year later, is Britain propping up Yoweri Museveni, the 76-year-old authoritarian ruler of Uganda?

In power since 1986, Museveni won a sixth presidential term on Saturday after overseeing what the Economist called "one of the most violent election campaigns in Ugandan history".

Museveni admitted that 54 Ugandans were killed last November alone. The figure is substantially higher than in Hong Kong, where around two people have died in pro-democracy demonstrations since 2019, but which have gained much more UK media attention.

The deaths in Uganda occurred during...