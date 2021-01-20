Mauritania: 37th Universal Periodic Review - UK Statement On Mauritania

19 January 2021
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

London — Rita French, UK Ambassador for Human Rights, delivered this statement on Mauritania at the 37th Session of Universal Periodic Review (UPR), sharing recommendations to improve their human rights record.

The United Kingdom recognises Mauritania's commitment to improving access to education at the primary and secondary level. We urge the Government to ensure that girls' equal access to twelve years quality education is at the forefront of their efforts in this regard.

We note Mauritania's cooperation with the UNHCR and other humanitarian organisations to provide protection for refugees and migrants.

We recommend that Mauritania:

1- Increases efforts to end all forms of slavery and discrimination, especially based on caste or ethnicity, and investigates and prosecutes traffickers and those holding people in slavery.

2- Adheres to existing international frameworks to protect migrants and refugees, including those attempting to travel to the Canary Islands who land in Mauritania.

3- Adopt an open, merit-based process when selecting national candidates for UN Treaty Body elections.

Thank you.

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Copyright © 2021 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

