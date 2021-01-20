South Africa: Fraudulent Marriage Certificate Runner Convicted for Fraud and Corruption

20 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team has welcomed the conviction handed down to Nomabandla Manjezi (47) by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Port Elizabeth, yesterday.

Manjezi was found guilty on four counts of corruption and two counts of fraud. The matter was postponed to the 18 February 2021 for sentencing.

She was arrested along with Abu Bokar (46) following a tip-off received by the immigration officers about the arranged fraudulent marriage certificates between South African women and foreign nationals. Their operations were accosted during a waylay investigation in March 2017 resulting in them being charged for fraud and corruption.

During the arrest of the duo their premises which included a cell phone shop in North End and a house in New Brighton were searched, consequently documents linked to their criminal operations were found in a container at the New Brighton premises and were seized for further investigation.

The Hawks investigation revealed that the duo recruited young women from New Brighton, Kwazakele and Zwide, then paid them between R200 and R300 each to marry Bangladeshi nationals, whilst other local women were unaware that they were married to foreign nationals.

Bokar appeared in the same court on 14 August 2018 and he pleaded guilty on two counts of fraud. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.

