East African Countries Better Prepared, but Desert Locust Threat 'Not Over'

19 January 2021
UN News Service

Action to control unprecedented desert locust infestations in the Horn of Africa last year has protected crops and livelihoods, but funding is needed to sustain operations against new incursions, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Tuesday.

The UN agency is seeking $38 million to continue work in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Sudan.

Without this support, 28 aircraft that patrol the skies to spot and spray swarms could be grounded as early as March.

No time for complacency

Dominique Burgeon, FAO's Director of Emergencies and Resilience, said the huge desert locust swarms in 2020, some as wide as 60 kilometres, had not been seen in decades, threatening food security in a region where many were already going hungry.

Surveillance and response led to 1.6 million hectares of land being treated. As a result, more than three million tonnes of cereals, valued at approximately $940 million, were protected: enough to feed 21 million people for a year.

"We can say that huge progress has been made, capacities of the countries have been tremendously augmented... but yet the situation is not over", he told journalists.

"We have made a huge effort, we are much better prepared, but we should not be complacent. We should not relax."

Swarms arriving 'nearly every day'

Keith Cressman, FAO's Senior Locust Forecasting Officer, said Cyclone Gati in December brought heavy rains, creating the conditions for new swarms to form in eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia.

Locusts began migrating south to northern Kenya and southern Ethiopia when the waters dried up, as experts had predicted.

"We had forecasted this in October. We had provided early warning to both countries to expect this shortly after mid-December, and that's indeed what happened", he said. "And since then, they have been arriving nearly every day."

The locusts are young now but will mature, and reproduce, in the coming months. FAO anticipates a new generation will emerge in early April, coinciding with seasonal rains and the planting period in Kenya and southern Ethiopia.

Desert locusts are also breeding further north, on Somalia's coastline on the Gulf of Aden, with new swarms likely to begin forming in late February.

"This is a cause of concern, and this is also why it's extremely important that the control operations... are not disrupted", said Mr. Cressman.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.