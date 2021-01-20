Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Makes Appointments to His Office

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made the following appointments to his office for his second term:
1. Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare - Chief of Staff
2. Nana Bediatuo Asante - Secretary to the President
3. Mercy Debrah-Karikari - Secretary to the Cabinet
4. Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Okyere - National Security Advisor
5. Saratu Atta - P.A to the President
6. Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman - Deputy Chief of Staff
7. Fawaz Aliu - Deputy Chief of Staff
8. Lord Commey - Director of Operations
9. Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin - Director of Communications
10. Sam Ellis - Director of Personnel
11. Dr. Isaac Owusu-Mensah - Director of Research
12. Kow Essuman - Legal Counsel to the President
13. Michael Ofori-Atta - Director for ECOWAS and Regional Integration
The appointees are to undertake their duties in acting capacities, subject to consultation with the yet-to-be constituted Council of State.
Eugene Arhin
Ag. Director of Communications
Office of the President