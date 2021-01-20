Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Makes Appointments to His Office

20 January 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made the following appointments to his office for his second term:

1. Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare - Chief of Staff

2. Nana Bediatuo Asante - Secretary to the President

3. Mercy Debrah-Karikari - Secretary to the Cabinet

4. Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Okyere - National Security Advisor

5. Saratu Atta - P.A to the President

6. Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman - Deputy Chief of Staff

7. Fawaz Aliu - Deputy Chief of Staff

8. Lord Commey - Director of Operations

9. Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin - Director of Communications

10. Sam Ellis - Director of Personnel

11. Dr. Isaac Owusu-Mensah - Director of Research

12. Kow Essuman - Legal Counsel to the President

13. Michael Ofori-Atta - Director for ECOWAS and Regional Integration

The appointees are to undertake their duties in acting capacities, subject to consultation with the yet-to-be constituted Council of State.

Eugene Arhin

Ag. Director of Communications

Office of the President

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
'Absolutely Amazing' - How Namibia Cut Seabird Deaths by 98%

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.