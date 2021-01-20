South Africa: The Medical Schemes Probe - How Racial Discrimination Denialists Get It Wrong

analysis

Medical schemes may be hard-pressed to convince a court that the way they are dealing with fraud, waste and abuse by medical practitioners does not constitute unfair racial discrimination.

This week the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) lost an urgent legal bid to interdict the release of an interim report (authored by a panel headed by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi) on allegations that medical schemes are racially profiling black, coloured and Indian medical practitioners and that they are therefore unfairly racially discriminating against such practitioners. Predictably, many racial discrimination denialists have questioned the legitimacy of these findings, often displaying a profound ignorance of South African discrimination law in the process.

"Discrimination" - much like "freedom of expression" - is a commonly used, but much misunderstood, term. Everybody thinks they know what discrimination means and how the law regulates it, while only a few ever take the trouble to read the relevant legal texts. No wonder then that so many people have no clue what the prohibition of unfair discrimination in section 9(3) of the Constitution (and a similar prohibition in the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (PEPUDA) actually entails. No wonder, also, that many people confidently (but...