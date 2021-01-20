South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Labour Sends Condolences to Bereaved Family of Its Member

document

The Portfolio Committee on Labour and Employment is saddened by the passing of its member, Ms Nombulelo Hermans, who has succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

The committee sends its deepest and heartfelt condolences to Ms Hermans' family, relatives and her colleagues. The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Lindelwa Dunjwa, said the passing of Ms Hermans leaves a gaping hole in the committee.

Ms Dunjwa said: "Buli was a dependable comrade, mother, sister and a proud people's public representative. Her deployment by the people's movement is indicative of her attitude and willingness to serve communities." She added that the passing of Ms Hermans is a sad loss for the committee.

Ms Hermans had served as a Mayor of Umsobomvu Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, and as a representative of the South African Local Government Association.