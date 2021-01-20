South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Labour Sends Condolences to Bereaved Family of Its Member

19 January 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Labour and Employment is saddened by the passing of its member, Ms Nombulelo Hermans, who has succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

The committee sends its deepest and heartfelt condolences to Ms Hermans' family, relatives and her colleagues. The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Lindelwa Dunjwa, said the passing of Ms Hermans leaves a gaping hole in the committee.

Ms Dunjwa said: "Buli was a dependable comrade, mother, sister and a proud people's public representative. Her deployment by the people's movement is indicative of her attitude and willingness to serve communities." She added that the passing of Ms Hermans is a sad loss for the committee.

Ms Hermans had served as a Mayor of Umsobomvu Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, and as a representative of the South African Local Government Association.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.