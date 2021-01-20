South Africa: Media Release - Presiding Officers Receive Letter From President On the Employment of SA National Defence Force Members for Covid-19 Support Services

19 January 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo have received letters from President Cyril Ramaphosa informing them about the employment of South African Defence Force (SANDF) members for support services related to Covid-19.

In his letter, the President indicated that he has "authorised the employment of 2122 members of the SANDF for service in order to preserve life, health or property in emergency or humanitarian relief operations in support of other Government Departments and in cooperation with the South African Police Service in the prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order."

The employment - for the period 29 December 2020 to 31 January 2021 - is in terms of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 and Section 18(1)(a) and Section 19 of the Defence Act, Act 42 of 2002 and is expected to cost R95 666 944, 00.

In a move to curb the spread of Covid-19, the President announced (on 28 December) that Cabinet has decided to put the country on an adjusted level 3 from level 1 with several of the level 3 regulations strengthened to enforce restrictions under the adjusted level 3.

The President's letter has been published in Parliament's official papers, the Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports (ATC).

