Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo's Death 'A Wake-Up Call' for Zimbabwe

The opposition says Moyo's 'tragic death is a wake-up call to us all' and calls on Zimbabwe to work towards rolling out a robust Covid-19 response and securing vaccines.

Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday as the country battles to contain a spike in cases.

Moyo, known for announcing the military intervention in 2017 that ended Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, dies in a Harare clinic after contracting the virus that has killed hundreds of people in Zimbabwe.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, who is also the acting chief secretary to the president and cabinet, confirmed Moyo's death: "His Excellency the president, Cde ED Mnangagwa, regrets to announce the passing on early this morning of Dr SB Moyo, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. The late minister succumbed to Covid-19 at a local hospital. The nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of our late minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter."

Moyo is the third government minister to succumb to Covid-19 after Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri and Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba.

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa,