South Africa: Employment and Labour Closes Free State Provincial Office Due to Ccupational Hazard

press release

Department of Employment and Labour Free State Provincial Office closes temporarily due to an occupational hazard

The Department of Employment and Labour Bloemfontein Provincial Office has temporarily closed its doors following an assessment conducted by our occupational health and safety inspectors on 18 January 2021.

This development, however does not affect the service delivery to clients because the Bloemfontein Labour Centre is operating from a separate building and will continue fulfilling its mandate to citizens and the provincial office employees are working remotely.

The closure came about as a result of water leaks seeping into the Laboria House building because of the recent heavy rains. This led to the departmental inspectors to conduct a structural assessment, which revealed that the water leaking into the building is affecting electrical cables which poses structural damage, fire and electrocution risk.

The department is engaging with the Free State Department of Public Works to devise a plan of alternative accommodation for the employees. In the meantime, provincial office employees will continue to work remotely until the building has been rendered safe for occupation.