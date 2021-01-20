South Africa: Employment and Labour Closes Free State Provincial Office Due to Ccupational Hazard

20 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Department of Employment and Labour Free State Provincial Office closes temporarily due to an occupational hazard

The Department of Employment and Labour Bloemfontein Provincial Office has temporarily closed its doors following an assessment conducted by our occupational health and safety inspectors on 18 January 2021.

This development, however does not affect the service delivery to clients because the Bloemfontein Labour Centre is operating from a separate building and will continue fulfilling its mandate to citizens and the provincial office employees are working remotely.

The closure came about as a result of water leaks seeping into the Laboria House building because of the recent heavy rains. This led to the departmental inspectors to conduct a structural assessment, which revealed that the water leaking into the building is affecting electrical cables which poses structural damage, fire and electrocution risk.

The department is engaging with the Free State Department of Public Works to devise a plan of alternative accommodation for the employees. In the meantime, provincial office employees will continue to work remotely until the building has been rendered safe for occupation.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Rwandan Capital Placed Under Total Lockdown, Again
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.