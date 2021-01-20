Kenya: Save Newly Refurbished Ngong Road From Rogue Matatu Drivers

20 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By The Watchman

Walkway - The Nairobi City County traffic police boss should urgently act and save the newly refurbished Ngong Road from rogue matatu drivers shamelessly wrecking the beautiful walkways, Peter Kigo appeals. The worst section, he adds, is at Impala Club near Dagoretti Corner. "This matatu madness is impunity of the highest degree," laments Peter, whose contact is pmkigo@gmail.com.

***

River pollution - Nema and Nairobi's water regulatory agencies should stop the pollution of Ngong River near the Kayole quarries, at Mihang'o/Matopeni, Steve Joseph pleads. "One of the old quarries has been turned into a dumpsite, with the garbage spilling into the river. Please help stop this harmful activity in this residential area," urges Steve. His contact is stevejoseph4887@gmail.com.

***

Poor service - Zuku Wi-Fi service users Mira and Vinayak (account No. 133697) are unhappy. "In these difficult times, having paid three months in advance for 30MB bandwidth with two decoders, we're suffering as customer service does not answer our phone calls. In the past six months, we've had the most intermittent internet/Wi-Fi services." Their contact is miraandvinayak@googlemail.com.

***

Efficiency - There are two good examples of the kind of efficiency the country needs to get ahead, says Benjamin Kibias. The first is the swift collection of five million BBI signatures. The second is the speed with which Anne Kananu Mwenda was vetted, endorsed and sworn in as Nairobi Deputy Governor. "Such efficiency would make a huge difference in the economy." His contact is bkibias@gmail.com.

***

Brothers - Mbiyu Koinange, who was always with Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, was not just his Cabinet minister but brother-in-law, says Harrison Kinyanjui. "In the 20-member Cabinet, Mbiyu was one of the few who came close to Mzee's age, spoke his Kikuyu language and understood his moods. Ironically, he had left Mzee in Mombasa when he learnt of his death." His contact is kinyanjuiharrison@yahoo.com.

