Malawi: NBS Bank Enhances Its Digital Offering, Partners Network International

20 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Malawi Stock Exchange-listed NBS Bank plc has launched ab e-commerce platform, powered by Network International (Network.ae), a leading enabler of digital commerce across Africa and the Middle East.

The implementation of Network International's N-GeniusTM Online payment gateway will enable NBS, a leading commercial bank in Malawi, to offer small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large corporations, public institutions and individuals a fast and secure way to enter the rapidly growing e-commerce market in Malawi.

NBS Bank plc chief executive officer Kwanele Ngwenya is quoted in a statement saying that as a first for Malawi, the bank is providing a sophisticated, yet low-cost solution, which will not only help grow, but further engage their customer base and help drive online commerce across many segments in the country.

He said: "By accommodating all payment types, offering the highest levels of safety and security and enhancing the mobile device experience, our online platform will help many businesses and sectors of the economy grow their online presence and help drive a digital and cashless society."

On his part, Andrew Key, managing director of Network International Africa, said: "Network International already enjoys a long-term, successful relationship with NBS Bank plc, having helped the bank deliver many innovative products to their clients over the years, including both local processing and connectivity to international card schemes."

Key said through utilising our proprietary N-Genius platform, "Network is proud to provide NBS Bank the latest cutting-edge technology."

He said NBS Bank plc has always challenged the traditional banking offering through technology-driven innovations.

NBS Bank is a fully fledged commercial bank providing a wide range of financial services to individuals, small and medium businesses, large corporations and public institutions. It was incorporated as a limited company in 2003.

