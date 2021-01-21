Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda National Team Enters Residential Camp

Rwanda's national basketball team on Wednesday, January 20 started residential training ahead of the upcoming FIBA Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers window 2 scheduled for February 17 to 21 in Tunisia.

Under the leadership of head coach Henry Mwinuka and his assistant Karim Nkusi, the team has pitched camp at Elevate Hotel in Nyarutarama and they will be conducting their daily training sessions at the Kigali Arena.

The development comes to help the team train in the wake of government's new Covid-19 preventive measures, where the city of Kigali was placed under lockdown and sports activities halted.

In an interview with Times Sport, Richard Nyirishema the Vice President of the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) said the players have undergone Covid-19 tests, and will stay in residential camp until the Afrobasket competition.

"So far the domestic players are the ones who are taking part in the camp. Foreign-based ones will join on February 1," he said

On January 15, Mwinuka named a 22- man provisional squad from whom he will later name a final squad of 12 who will travel to Tunisia for the showpiece.

Provisional squad:

Home-based players:

Hubert Bugingo Kabare, Shafi Habineza, Steven Hagumintwari, Kami Kagange, Elie Kaje, Prince Muhizi, , Diedonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Elias Ngoga and Pascal Niyonkuru. Bienvenu Niyonsaba, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Marius Tresor Ntwari, Sedar Sagamba, Olivier Shyaka and Justin Uwitonze.

Foreign-based players:

Kenneth Herbert Gasana (USA), Jean Victor Mukama (Netherlands), Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi (Sweden) and Adonis Jovon Filer (USA).