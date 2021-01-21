Kenya: Kinoti Deploys 26 Detectives to Land Fraud Investigation Unit

20 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has deployed 26 detectives to the Land Fraud Unit in a move aimed at bolstering its investigation capabilities in dealing with land cases.

Kinoti said the officers possess professional background in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among other the investigation of frauds related to land.

"They will enhance the unit's capacity to investigate land cases expeditiously and advise on the appropriate legal action to be taken. These reforms have been made ahead of the roll-out of the new lands digital migration program, in conformity with the lands Registration Act, 2012," he said.

The unit which is under the investigative branch of the DCI deals with fraud matters related to land and was established following increased fraud cases.

It handles cases relating to disputes of boundaries, removal of beacons, cases of trespass and denied access to property.

"In conformity with the Lands Registration Act, 2012. Fichuakwa DCI. Usiogope. Dial 0800 722 203," DCI tweeted.

The move by the DCI boss is part of the agency's ongoing reforms in the Land Fraud Investigations Unit.

