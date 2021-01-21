Tanzanian Football Club Flies East African Flag to CAF

20 January 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Issa

Tanzanian football club Simba Sports Club is the only side from the East African region still in the running for the 2020/2021 Total Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

The competition heads into the group stages next month after completion of the preliminary knockout round early this month.

Simba, an established club in Tanzania, eliminated Nigeria's Plateau United (1-0 on aggregate) and Zimbabwe's FC Platinum (4-1 aggregate) each over two legs to book their ticket in the last 16.

In achieving this, the Dar es Salaam-based side did better than the only other EAC representatives in the preliminary round section, Gor Mahia of Kenya, who lost 1-8 on aggregate to CR Belouizdad of Algeria. Gor lost 1-2 at home in the final leg of their preliminary knockout tie after taking a 0-6 beating away in Algiers earlier.

For Simba, the competition gets tougher for a team whose best showings in the tournament were quarter final appearances in both 1975 and 2019 (when they were eliminated by DRC's TP Mazembe and Al Mehalla Al Kubra of Egypt, respectively). They have been placed in Group A where they will face defending CAF club champions Al Ahly of Egypt, and two other experienced teams -- AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo and El Merreikh of Sudan.

Pundits point to the resemblance between this Group A and that of 2018/2019 when Simba met both Al Ahly and AS Vita. That year, they won all home games, pipping Al Ahly 1-0, AS Vita 2-1, and trouncing Algeria's JS Saoura 3-0, despite a relatively poor away record that included 0-5 losses to both Al Ahly in Cairo and AS Vita in Kinshasa.

Simba will kick off their group campaign with an away game against AS Vita in Kinshasa on February 13. The group stage, starting on February 12, will run until April 2.

Despite signing on several foreign players including Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga, Simba lost their head coach Sven Van de Broeck. The Belgian-born tactician quit suddenly on the same day Simba qualified for the group stage, citing family and "personal development" reasons, only to sign up with Morocco's FAR Rabat.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.