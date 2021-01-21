Sudan, Ethiopia Fail to Resolve Simmering Border Conflict

20 January 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mawahib Abdallatif

Sudan and Ethiopia have failed to resolve a simmering border conflict in what may be a prolonged dispute where their common boundary should pass.

On January 13, the Sudan Border Commission announced that Addis Ababa was adamant on maintaining the status quo, in contradiction to Khartoum's call for all parties to comply with the 1972 border agreement.

The head of the Sudan's Border Commission Muaz Tango said: "We have always been told in every round of negotiations that the encroachments are out of control," adding that Ethiopia's claims that it was not party to the 1902 convention are incorrect.

Sudan says it is ready to foot the bill for the demarcation of the border.

The dispute is in a region in eastern Sudan near Ethiopia's Amhara State known as Al-Fashqa. Traditionally, within Sudan's international border, the area has been occupied by farmers from Ethiopia's Amhara region. The farmers and Sudan's livestock keepers have clashed in the past. In late December, the two groups fought, and Sudan amassed troops at the common border.

Muaz Tango, the Commission's head, said last week that the technical committee, which has been operating since 2003, had made several field visits, the most recent of which was in 2010. On that visit, he said, they did not find any Ethiopians living on the Sudan side, and suggested that the current settlements by Ethiopian farmers are recent. He said the border markers may need to be renovated.

On January 12, Sudan condemned "in the strongest terms" what it described as the "aggression launched by Ethiopian Shifta gangs", after Ethiopia accused Sudanese forces of advancing towards the disputed border area. The Sudanese Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that "the locality of Al-Quraisha in eastern Sudan, had been violated by armed aggression by the Ethiopian Shifta gangs, killing five women and a child, while two women who were involved in the harvests were still missing".

The death toll from the attack on Al-Quraisha locality in Al-Gadarif province that touches Amhara region later rose to seven people, six women and a child, after another body of a woman was found last week, as the Sudanese army pushed new reinforcements into the area.

Lt-Gen Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, confirmed in a statement that his country's forces will "protect the land and preserve the country's security and gains".

On January 13 he toured Al-Gadarif state and addressed the forces deployed within the Sudanese border.

Observers say the Sudanese army is sending reinforcements in anticipation of counter attacks by the militia, but may not face a direct confrontation with Addis Ababa.

Walid al-Nour, a Sudanese political analyst fighting between the two countries is unlikely.

"Both countries have not severed diplomatic relations. The Sudanese ambassador has not been summoned in Addis, and the Ethiopian ambassador has not been summoned in Khartoum. The two countries have their own internal problems that prevent them from entering into war that affects them internally and externally," Mr al-Nour said.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.