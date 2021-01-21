Nigeria: Alleged N2bn Fraud - Maina Asks for Fresh Bail On Health Grounds

His lawyer said the fresh the application became necessary because of Mr Maina's "worsening health condition" in detention.

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, who is being prosecuted for N2billion money laundering charges, on Wednesday, asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to grant him fresh bail on health grounds.

The trial judge, Okon Abang, had in October last year, revoked Mr Maina's earlier bail after the defendant fled to Republic of Niger, to evade his trial.

The judge issued an arrest warrant against Mr Maina, an order which led to his arrest in the Republic of Niger and his subsequent extradition to Nigeria.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) produced him in court to continue facing his trial on December 4 with the judge ordering his remand in prison for the remaining period of his trial.

At Wednesday's proceedings, Mr Maina's lawyer, Anayo Adibe, informed Mr Abang that he had filed a fresh bail application on behalf of his client.

The judge, who said it was not convenient for him to hear the application on Wednesday, adjourned till February 1.