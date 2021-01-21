Rwanda: APR Midfielder Buteera Starts Training

21 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR FC midfielder Andrew Buteera is expected to return to action in late march after three months on the sidelines with a foot injury.

The Amavubi midfielder has started light training at his home and will pick up pace when the league resumes. The Rwanda premier league was suspended last month after clubs violated covid-19 guidelines with some providing fake covid-19 results.

Speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview, APR FC Secretary-General Michel Masabo said the attacking midfielder is recuperating well and dispelled reports that he had been bewitched.

"He is recovering well and is being monitored by our medical personnel. We expect him to return to full training in two months," Masabo said.

The 26-year-old has been unlucky with injuries in the last three years and has missed several matches.

Buteera joined APR in 2012 as an 18-year- old after having been part of Rwanda's U-17 team that took part in the FIFA World Cup in Mexico in 2011. He started his career with Uganda's Proline FC.

