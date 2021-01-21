Rwanda: APR Winger Kevin Ishimwe Joins SC Kiyovu on Loan

21 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR winger Kevin Ishimwe has joined SC Kiyovu on a one-year loan deal.

The 25-year-old is understood to have been in a difficult situation at APR FC since late last year due to misunderstanding with the club management, which both clubs refused to specify.

In October 2020, the army side suspended the winger accusing him of indiscipline, and later on in November, they announced that they had permanently parted ways with him.

However, the club has made a U-turn and taken him as their player, and they have now agreed to loan him out to Kiyovu SC for one year.

At Kiyovu, he is expected to be one of the new signings that will feature for Olivier Karekezi's side. Others include Nigerian Samson Babua, and former Rayon Sports player Eric Irambona.

Ishimwe has previously played for various clubs in the country including Rayon Sports and Pépinière FC.

Read the original article on New Times.

