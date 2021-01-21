Tanzania: 23-Year-Old Electrocuted While Trying to Steal National Electric Cables

20 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Florah Temba

Moshi — Riziki Mosha, 23, a resident of Arusha region has been arrested by authorities in Kilimanjaro Region on suspicion of stealing transformer electric cables belonging to Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) in Mandaka Mnono village, Moshi District.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the stroke of midnight. The suspect was arrested after failing to walk due to injuries he sustained after being electrocuted while trying to steal the electrical wires.

The chairman of the village said he was alerted of the theft by village members and dashed to the scene.

"After arriving at the scene of the incident I found the suspect trying to flee, albeit unsuccessfully. He had burns of various degrees across his body, which led to paralysis. He was arrested as he tried to beg for water at a nearby shop to ease the pain he was enduring," said the chairman.

Speaking at the police station, the apprehended Mosha admitted involvement in the robbery, further revealing that it was his third incident.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.