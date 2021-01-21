Tanzania: 23-Year-Old Electrocuted While Trying to Steal National Electric Cables

Moshi — Riziki Mosha, 23, a resident of Arusha region has been arrested by authorities in Kilimanjaro Region on suspicion of stealing transformer electric cables belonging to Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) in Mandaka Mnono village, Moshi District.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the stroke of midnight. The suspect was arrested after failing to walk due to injuries he sustained after being electrocuted while trying to steal the electrical wires.

The chairman of the village said he was alerted of the theft by village members and dashed to the scene.

"After arriving at the scene of the incident I found the suspect trying to flee, albeit unsuccessfully. He had burns of various degrees across his body, which led to paralysis. He was arrested as he tried to beg for water at a nearby shop to ease the pain he was enduring," said the chairman.

Speaking at the police station, the apprehended Mosha admitted involvement in the robbery, further revealing that it was his third incident.