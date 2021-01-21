Gambia U-20 to Know Opponents for Africa U-20 Youth Championship On Monday

20 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team is set to know their opponents for the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship to be hosted in Mauritania on Monday.

The draw for the continent's cadet bi-annual biggest football jamboree is slated for Monday 25 January 2021 after the completion of the sub-regional football competitions.

The Gambia U-20 team won the 2020 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A U-20 football tournament trophy after defeating host nation Senegal on a marathon penalty shootout following their 2-2 draw in regular time in a final played in Thies.

Coach Matarr Mboge and his charges are currently preparing themselves fit enough for the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship to be held in Mauritania set to begin in February 2021.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia.

