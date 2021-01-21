Gambia: Gff, CAF C Licence Coaching Course Gets Underway At Nttc

A 17-day capacity building training for thirty local coaches got underway at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Yundum on Monday 18 January 2021.

The participants will be awarded The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) C' Licence Coaching Certificate at the end of the training.

This follows the successful graduation of the first batch of participants that earlier benefited from a similar training.

The participants, which include 28 male and 2 female, are drawn from the regional third division league and schools.

It is meant to enhance their capabilities in coaching in order to strengthen the development of young players.

Speaking at the start of the event, the GFF President Mr. Lamin Kaba Bajo congratulated the Federation's Technical Department for the initiative and felicitated the participants for their entries to the program.

He stressed that capacity building for all actors in football is key to the GFF and as such the Federation puts a lot of emphasis on building the capacities of its personnel, which is manifested in the CARM (Coaches, Administrators, Referees and Medics) project.

Mr. Bajo further noted with emphasis the strong will of the GFF to ensuring that the knowledge gained from such capacity building programs are well utilized to help the football family and the personnel to strengthen the output of the activities.

He called on the participants to take the course seriously.

The course is divided into two segments.

The first few days would see the participants involved in practical sessions before they'll converge from a short break for the theoretical aspect which will last for 10 days.

CAF certified coaching instructors Alagie Sillah, Lamin Sambou and the GFF Technical Director Sang Ndong are the course instructors and they are assisted by the GFF Youth and Grassroots Football Manager Ebrima Nyassi and local coach Amat Cham.

Source-GFF

