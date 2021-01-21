Botswana: Batswana Remember Motsweding FM's Iconic Commentator

Gaborone — Local sports commentators celebrated the late Motsweding FM iconic radio sport commentator and presenter, Kabelo Molopyane, famously known as KB by his legions of fans.

The South African radio personality passed away on January 17 aged 46-years.

In an interview, Radio Botswana commentator and sports show presenter, Tiro Lepotokisi said the passing of Motsweding FM presenter and commentator was a great loss to South Africa and Botswana football fans.

He said KB was an instrumental commentator who made football commentary fashionable, especially in Setswana.

Lepotikisi noted that the South African football growth has been influenced by good sports commentary.

He said the passing on of the likes of Molopyane and Cebo Manyapelo would create a generational gap on sport commentary and presentation.

Lepotikisi also added that the incoming generation would suffer in trying to make their waves in sports.

He noted that Molopyane was highly experienced and that he passed on when he was heading for the legendary status.

KB's voice will be missed on Motsweding FM's Le re Tlhabetse morning show and Ko Mabelong le KB Molopyane. He was the most influential football commentator from 2002 alongside the late Manyaapelo, former Motsweding FM commentator Baba Mthethwa and Oatile Jacobs.

For his part, BTV sports and news reporter, Bethani Mandu said KB was a rare breed to find as he was able to become a radio show presenter and turned into a tried sport commentator.

He added that sport commentary was a rare talent and that KB made it seem easy, a commendable trait that needed to be applauded.

Mandu noted that KB was part of the team that prepared for the 2010 World Cup.

He said KB joined Motsweding FM from a community radio station, and that he made waves at Motsweding FM to become a top programme presenter and sport commentary.

Mandu also noted that they were both part of the North Western University class of 2007, and that KB was one of the most influential students.

Mandu said he inspired many young journalists with his talent and broadcasting skills as he was able to do sports commentary for SABC sports during his college days.

He said the late radio personality's versatility was indicated by his ability to do soccer, rugby and cricket commentaries.

KB had a college degree in education and another degree in communications from North Western University.

According to information on the Motsweding FM webpage, a family spokesperson said KB Molopyane complained of shortness of breath and later died at a hospital in Mafikeng on Sunday morning which left football lovers in South Africa, Botswana and Lesotho to mention a few in shock.

Source : BOPA