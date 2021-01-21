Ghana: Parents Worried Over School-Related Financial Burden

20 January 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Some parents have expressed concern about the financial burden re-opening of schools has brought on them.

According to them, although the re-opening of schools is welcoming news, it has also brought on them some financial difficulties as most of them have had their businesses affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

These remarks were made by some parents who yesterday spoke to the Ghanaian Times concerning their thoughts on the re-opening of schools by the government.

Mrs Florence Otoo, a mother of two, said her business had negatively been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had made her take a loan from the bank to help sustain it.

The re-opening of schools, she said, would rather compound her already financial challenges as she had to provide her children with new reading material and other items.

"Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, business has been bad and with the re-opening of schools, we have to get our children new sets of uniforms, shoes, books and other vital materials. It is very challenging but we need to embrace it and work things out," Mrs Otoo said.

Mr James Boateng, a mechanic and father of four, noted that he may let his children stay at home despite the re-opening of schools since he was financially handicapped due to the ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on his business.

Meanwhile, some parents have kicked against government's decision to re-open schools as the country had seen a surge in the cases of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks.

Speaking to Ghanaian Times reporters on the issue, Mr George Oppong, an accountant, explained that although the government had put measures in place to ensure the safety of students, the lives of students was being put at risk.

"Our children are still young and the tendency of them getting infected with this virus and spreading it back at home is very high,"Mr Oppong said.

Some of the parents were concerned about the teachers who would be teaching these children, saying "in as much as these teachers will be around to ensure the observance of all the protocols, the tendencies of them being carriers cannot be overlooked."

It would be recalled that the government on March 15, 2020 last year, ordered the closure of all public and private educational institutions in order to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

