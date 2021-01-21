Rwanda: CHAN 2020 - Nsabimana Ruled Out of Tourney With Muscle Strain

Amavubi midfielder Eric Nsabimana will miss the rest of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign after suffering a muscle strain injury during the 0-0 draw against Uganda Cranes on Monday.

The injury was confirmed by Dr. Patrick Rutamu, the national football team doctor.

"Nsabimana has suffered a muscle strain in his right leg and he will be out for at least two weeks. It is not a bad injury but we don't think he will heal and be part of the team even if they go very far," Rutamu said.

Amavubi coach Vincent Mashami said the injury is a setback but that the team has able replacements like Rachid Kalisa, Olivier Niyonzima, Eric Ngendahimana, Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana, and Jean Bosco Ruboneka.

Amavubi play the second match of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Friday against Morocco. Rwanda is second in Group C with one point. Morocco top the group with three points, Uganda is third with one point while Togo is bottom of the group with no point.