Rwanda: CHAN 2020 - Nsabimana Ruled Out of Tourney With Muscle Strain

20 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Amavubi midfielder Eric Nsabimana will miss the rest of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign after suffering a muscle strain injury during the 0-0 draw against Uganda Cranes on Monday.

The injury was confirmed by Dr. Patrick Rutamu, the national football team doctor.

"Nsabimana has suffered a muscle strain in his right leg and he will be out for at least two weeks. It is not a bad injury but we don't think he will heal and be part of the team even if they go very far," Rutamu said.

Amavubi coach Vincent Mashami said the injury is a setback but that the team has able replacements like Rachid Kalisa, Olivier Niyonzima, Eric Ngendahimana, Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana, and Jean Bosco Ruboneka.

Amavubi play the second match of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Friday against Morocco. Rwanda is second in Group C with one point. Morocco top the group with three points, Uganda is third with one point while Togo is bottom of the group with no point.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.